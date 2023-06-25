Person fatally shot while riding bike in Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — A person was shot and killed while riding his bike in Pittsburgh’s North Side early Sunday morning.

According to Pittsburgh police, the shooting happened on Federal Street at W. North Avenue at around 7 a.m.

Responding officers found a male victim down on the street who had been shot in the back while riding his bike.

The initial investigation shows that the victim had a brief exchange with a male suspect moments before he was shot, police said

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Mobile Crime Unit and Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

