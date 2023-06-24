Local

Coroner called, at least 2 injured after shooting in Beaver County, SWAT units on scene

By WPXI.com News Staff

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least two people have been injured after a shooting in Beaver County and dispatchers say the coroner has also been called to the scene.

Beaver County Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Klein Street in New Sewickley Township at around 2:02 p.m. on Saturday.

SWAT units were also called to the scene.

Dispatchers say the situation is being investigated as a shooting.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

