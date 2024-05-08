3 tornadoes from overnight storms impact Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in or near western Pennsylvania during overnight storms.

A tornado that touched down in Fairhaven, Hancock County, a small community in West Virginia, left behind a path of destruction. That tornado was rated at least an EF2, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS confirmed an EF1 tornado, which brings winds of up to 100 miles per hour, touched down in Westmoreland County. Our reporter in the community of Ligonier located a large downed tree and damage to houses, apparently from the storm and tornado.

A third tornado, also rated as EF1, touched down in Allegheny County near the Pittsburgh International Airport. NWS reported the damage from this tornado is mostly along Aten Road. Our reporter learned pieces of a metal roof blown away during the high winds were found on the Parkway and in a parking lot in Robinson.

