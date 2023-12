BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A person was hit by a car while crossing the street in Bridgeville Thursday morning.

It happened around 12:51 a.m. at the intersection of Bower Hill Road at Commercial Street.

The person who was hit was taken to a hospital. Their condition is currently not known.

