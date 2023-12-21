Man killed in Derry Township crash

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died in a one-vehicle crash in Derry Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Derek Skillings, 40, was heading south on Pandora Road when the Dodge Caliber he was driving left the road, Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said.

The vehicle struck a tree and landed on the driver’s side. Skillings was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Carson said Skillings died from blunt force injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

