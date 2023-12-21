Fayette County chiropractor accused of indecent assault against 2 patients

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Fayette County chiropractor is facing indecent assault charges.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jon Rumbaugh, 58, of Connellsville, is accused of assaulting two female patients.

Rumbaugh’s practice is located along Morrell Avenue in Dunbar Township.

Investigators believe additional victims may come forward.

State police are handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group