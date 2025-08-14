Man shot at Fayette County scrap metal dealer; suspect believed to be disgruntled former employee

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was shot at a Fayette County scrap metal dealer Thursday morning.

The incident was first reported at 8:33 a.m., a 911 supervisor says.

Channel 11 crews saw investigators at Route 51 Iron and Metal in Menallen Township.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele says a person was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

Aubele says the suspect, believed to be a disgruntled former employee, has been arrested.

The suspect turned himself in shortly after the incident, Aubele says. Charges should be filed soon.

Channel 11 has reached out to state police, who are handling the investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group