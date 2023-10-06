Photos: Allegheny City Brewing breaks ground on new tap room and beer garden

PITTSBURGH — There’s a new beer tap room going up on the North Side.

Allegheny City Brewing recently broke ground on a new project that will bring a new tap room and beer garden to an open space on East Ohio Street.

The vacant lot, which sits directly behind ACB’s current facility on Foreland Street, had been used by the brewery as an open beer garden and a place for the brewery to host live music during the summer.

