Pirate Parrot surprises lifelong fan on his birthday

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — The Pirate Parrot gave a nursing home resident the surprise of a lifetime for his birthday this week.

The parrot surprised Timmy Cheeks at the WeCare nursing home in Mount Lebanon on Thursday.

Timmy is a lifelong fan of the Pirates, and staff members say he’s obsessed with the Pirate Parrot.

So the non-profit Twilight Wish helped Timmy meet the parrot and have a birthday party.

The parrot also gave Timmy a special birthday gift

“This memory, I hope, lasts him a lifetime,” Twilight Wish volunteer Christine Adams said. “He was thrilled with the whole thing, including the gift. You saw his reaction with the gift, and I think that says it all.”

The parrot also stuck around and met dozens of other residents.

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