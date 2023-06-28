Pirates address air quality concerns, will host Wednesday’s game as scheduled

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will play as scheduled on Wednesday despite air quality concerns in the region.

The Pirates said they were in contact with AHN experts and the MLB before making the decision.

“We have been in contact with Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, our team of expert medical providers at Allegheny Health Network, and city and county officials regarding the current and projected air quality index in our area. We are currently planning to host tonight’s game as scheduled. We will continue to closely monitor the air quality index levels around the ballpark. Fans holding tickets to tonight’s game who wish to exchange them for a future game may do so by calling 1-800-BUY-BUCS (1-800-289-2827) prior to the start of tonight’s game.”

Wednesday’s game is slated for a 7 p.m. start.

