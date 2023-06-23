Pirates collapse in 8th inning vs. Marlins; lose 10th straight

MIAMI — Mitch Keller turned in an excellent start and Henry Davis slugged his first-career home run and it looked like the Pittsburgh Pirates were about to snap their nine-game losing streak.

However, the Miami Marlins rallied for five runs against the Pirates’ bullpen as they defeated Pittsburgh 6-4 on Thursday night at loanDepot Park.

With the Pirates leading 4-1, Dauri Moreta loaded the bases without recording an out in the eighth inning. Derek Shelton turned to Carmen Mlodzinski, who allowed a two-run single to Bryan De La Cruz on the first pitch.

