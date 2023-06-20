Multiple black bears spotted across Allegheny County; here’s where they’re coming from

PITTSBURGH — Multiple black bear sightings across Allegheny County have people wondering where they are coming from.

“The black bear it climbed up here bent my light and climbed along this railing,” Bill Glesner said

It was a wild sight Monday for Glesner and his wife as they looked out onto their back porch.

“A large raccoon, a Newfoundland, dog maybe a black lab, not a black bear in Ross Township on Lindley Lane,” Glesner said.

That bear enjoyed its time at their house making its way down the steps and munching on everything it could find.

“He was laying below my porch here eating my berries then he went off and I saw on Facebook he was spotted in other areas of the neighborhood,” Glesner said.

One of those spots was off Sewickley Oakmont Road where a couple pulled into their driveway and saw the bear eating off the bird feeders.

Amazed at the sight, they captured these photos and off he went up the hill. He also made a stop off Highland Pines Drive.

“Saturday morning, I just glanced out of the corner of my eye and seen something run just down the street off Carriage and I thought it was a bear and everyone looked at me like I was crazy,” said Barry Grubbs.

But Grubbs wasn’t crazy. The Ross Township Police Department posted this video on that same street of the bear eating out of more bird feeders.

“For black bears just because it’s in a suburban environment doesn’t necessarily deter them from finding good food opportunities especially if they are continuously rewarded for that,” said Emily Carrollo with the PA Game Commission.

Carrollo said this is the time of year for young male bears to be pushed out of the pack and off on their own. She said they can travel far and typically the Game Commission won’t get involved unless it starts to try to get into homes or have issues with people. Her advice is to take away any food and the bear likely will move on.

“Even if your bird feeder hasn’t been hit, I can almost promise you that the bird has looked into your yard and been like hmm is it worth it? If you know a bird is hanging around, take down your bird feeders,” Carrollo said.

