Sen. Fetterman requests increased federal security support for NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Sen. John Fetterman requested that the Department of Homeland Security increase federal security support for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

In a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Fetterman urged the agency to elevate the event to a Level two Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR).

A Level two SEAR designation would provide greater coordination and deployment of federal, state and local law enforcement. According to the letter, the upgrade would also provide counter-drone support, K9 units and intelligence analysis and sharing. Fetterman noted the request comes in response to the “changing threat environment in the wake of the war in Iran.”

The event is expected to draw more than 700,000 fans to open-air activities in the city. Additionally, more than 50 million viewers are projected to watch the draft coverage on television or online. Fetterman emphasized that the higher security status is necessary to ensure participants can attend “without fear.”

The draft will utilize several major locations across the city. Most open-air events are scheduled for Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium. Fetterman described the draft as one of the most iconic annual sporting events, noting that it “draws football fans from around the country to cheer on the newest members of their favorite teams.”

The 2026 event will be the first time Pittsburgh has hosted the draft since 1948.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh from April 23 to April 25, 2026.

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