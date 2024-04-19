Pirates Preview: Quinn Priester to make 2024 debut

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates return to PNC Park looking to right the ship after getting swept by the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Pirates concluded their seven-game road trip at 2-5 and have dropped six of their last eight games overall.

Now, the Pirates will begin a seven-game homestand starting with a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox beginning Friday night.

