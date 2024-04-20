Pirates, Quinn Priester shelled in 8-1 loss to Red Sox

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pirates fell to the Red Sox 8-1 on Friday night, with Boston shelling Quinn Priester for three home runs while Pittsburgh’s offense couldn’t get anything going until the game was well out of hand.

Priester allowed five runs—four earned—across 4.1 innings, striking out just two batters in his first big league start of 2024. Pittsburgh’s bats, meanwhile, couldn’t solve Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello, who allowed just one hit in six innings of work.

Priester’s troubles started in the first inning when he allowed solo home runs to Wilyer Abreu and Triston Casas. Abreu’s homer, a 421 foot bomb, landed on the right field riverwalk, coming within a couple bounces of leaving PNC Park entirely. Boston tacked on another run in the second, aided by a throwing error from Priester.

