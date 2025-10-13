Pirates Roster Moves: Will Robertson claimed from White Sox

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

There aren’t many roster moves across baseball this time of year, but the Pittsburgh Pirates made one on Monday, claiming outfielder Will Robertson off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

Robertson made his MLB debut this season and split 27 games between the White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. The 27-year-old hit .129 (9 for 70) with a .316 OPS, one double and nine RBI.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Blue Jays in the 2019 draft, Robertson has spent six seasons in the minor leagues and carries a .247/.334/.458 batting line with 117 doubles, 10 triples, 85 home runs and 298 RBI in 528 games.

