Pirates use big inning to down playoff-hopeful Reds; Barco gets win in debut

Oneil Cruz hit his first home run since August and Hunter Barco got the win in his big-league debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on Tuesday night.

The Pirates (68-89) poured it on in the second inning with four runs off Brady Singer (14-11). Nick Yorke singled home the first run of the game and Alexander Canario followed with an RBI double. Two batters later, Oneil Cruz hit an opposite-field two-run home run to cap off the big inning.

The Reds (80-77) cut the Pirates’ lead in half courtesy of Elly De La Cruz’s two-run home run off Johan Oviedo in the bottom of the inning.

In his big-league debut, Hunter Barco (1-0) tossed a scoreless sixth inning and was awarded the win. Dennis Santana converted his 15th save of the season. The Pirates used double plays to end each of the last three innings.

