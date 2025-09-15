‘The Pitt’ nabs several major Emmy awards

A medical drama filmed in the Steel City won big during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Pitt, a medical drama set in Pittsburgh that debuted on HBO Max in January, received 13 Emmy nominations in total.

During the primetime award ceremony, the show won for best drama, beating out Severance.

One of the show’s lead performers, Noah Wyle, won best actor in a drama series — his first Emmy ever. Katherine LaNasa took home best supporting actress in a drama series.

The show also earned nods at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for best guest actor in a drama series and best casting for a drama series.

The Pitt has been renewed for a second season.

Click here for the list of Emmy winners.

