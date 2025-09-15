Local

‘The Pitt’ nabs several major Emmy awards

By WPXI.com News Staff
77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Noah Wyle accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for "The Pitt" onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By WPXI.com News Staff

A medical drama filmed in the Steel City won big during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Pitt, a medical drama set in Pittsburgh that debuted on HBO Max in January, received 13 Emmy nominations in total.

During the primetime award ceremony, the show won for best drama, beating out Severance.

One of the show’s lead performers, Noah Wyle, won best actor in a drama series — his first Emmy ever. Katherine LaNasa took home best supporting actress in a drama series.

The show also earned nods at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for best guest actor in a drama series and best casting for a drama series.

The Pitt has been renewed for a second season.

Click here for the list of Emmy winners.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read