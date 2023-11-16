Pitt police looking for suspect who shot pellet gun at people in Oakland

University of Pittsburgh police sent an alert to students overnight, warning of a person who they say was firing a pellet gun at people Wednesday night.

Pitt police said a male with dirty blond hair shot at multiple people with a pellet gun in several areas of Oakland from the backseat of a white SUV.

No serious injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call Pitt police at 412-624-2121.

