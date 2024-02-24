Local

Pitt-Virginia Tech preview: Everything you need to know

By George Michalowski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Basketball FILE PHOTO: A basketball swishes through the net after a score by Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 83-72. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

On Saturday evening, Pitt will look to bounce back after its brutal loss to Wake Forest with a matchup against Virginia Tech.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

Pitt took the “bury the tape” approach after its game against Wake Forest, opting to not watch any of the film, take a day off, and move on (per the Jeff Capel Radio Show). Now, with five games left, the Panthers are holding on tight to a bubble spot, and each game feels like a “can’t lose” opportunity.

Virginia Tech stands in front of the Panthers, coming off a massive win over rival Virginia by a whopping score of 75-41.

