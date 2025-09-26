Pittsburgh-area man charged in fatal UTV incident on frozen Deep Creek Lake

A Westmoreland County man has been charged following a fatal UTV crash on Deep Creek Lake that resulted in the death of his passenger.

Ricky A. Wise, 59, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges including negligent manslaughter with a vehicle and driving while under the influence of alcohol after the Feb. 22 incident that led to the death of David T. Linsenbigler, 58, of Greensburg.

Officials said the crash occurred when Wise was driving the UTV, which broke through the ice beneath the Glendale Bridge at Deep Creek Lake shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Wise managed to exit the vehicle, but Linsenbigler remained trapped in the submerged wreckage until responders freed him.

Linsenbigler was transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, where he died the following day.

Wise was treated for hypothermia and near-drowning at a hospital in Maryland and was released the following morning.

Investigators determined that Wise had consumed alcoholic beverages throughout the day at the Deep Creek Dunk before operating the UTV on the lake’s frozen surface, according to a news release. Wise’s blood alcohol concentration was found to be above Maryland’s legal limit of 0.08% BAC.

Use of off-road vehicles is limited to snowmobiles within Deep Creek Lake Natural Resources Management Area, and UTVs are prohibited.

Both occupants wore harnesses but did not wear helmets, which are required while operating an ORV, the release stated.

Wise was formally charged via criminal summons on Aug. 8 and is scheduled to stand trial in Maryland on Oct. 7.

If convicted on all charges, he could face a maximum sentence of 12 years and 2 months in prison and/or $16,700 in fines.

