Westmoreland County man dies after UTV breaks through ice at Deep Creek Lake

A Westmoreland County man died over the weekend after the UTV he was on broke through the ice at Deep Creek Lake in Maryland, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

On Saturday around 5:34 p.m., emergency crews were called to the lake in the area of the Glendale Road Bridge after the vehicle broke through the ice and fell into the water.

The driver, a 59-year-old man, was out of the water when crews arrived. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle’s passenger, David Theodore Linsenbigler, 58, of Greensburg, was found submerged in the water with the UTV. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died on Sunday.

“We remind individuals to use extreme caution when operating on the frozen lake surface within the Deep Creek Lake Natural Resources Management Area. The lake surface may only be used by registered snowmobiles; UTVs/ATVs may not legally operate on the frozen lake surface. Operators should carefully evaluate ice conditions, especially in the area of bridge crossings where road salt and other debris can cause fluctuations in ice thickness,” A spokesperson for Maryland Natural Resources Police said in a statement.

