Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire holds graduation ceremony for latest recruits

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire has 29 new members.

A graduation ceremony was held on Friday for the latest class of recruits.

“This is just the beginning of a career in service. Service to your community, service to your family, service to the Fire Bureau, and service to each other. The citizens and visitors of the city of Pittsburgh judge us according to the level of service we provide,” said Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “Keep in mind, you are meeting people on the worst day of their lives. When they are under immense stress. It is those individuals we serve. And they deserve our absolute best level of service and our deepest respect.”

The graduates had to complete 32 weeks of training before becoming official members of the bureau.

