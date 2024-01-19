Snow to blanket region Friday, could continue into weekend

PITTSBURGH — It will be a snowy morning for many of you with hundreds of schools and businesses delayed or closed today.

It will snow much of the morning with light to occasionally moderate snow blanketing the area. Steady light snow will transition to snow showers Friday afternoon. All in all, 2-5″ of snow is expected through Friday afternoon, with 5-8″ east into the mountains. Areas north of Allegheny County will be closer to the 2″ while areas south of I-70 will be closer to 5″.

Snow showers could continue into Saturday morning especially over those higher elevations, but by then, the main headline will turn to the temperature.

Wind chills Saturday will be near zero most of the day, dropping sub-zero at times especially north of Pittsburgh. If you hate the cold, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel with temperatures going back above freezing early next week. Another system could bring a wintry mix to some areas next Tuesday morning before highs head back into the 40s.

