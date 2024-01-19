Naked man arrested in downtown Pittsburgh bagel shop

PITTSBURGH — A naked man was taken into custody inside a downtown Pittsburgh bagel shop Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the Bruegger’s Bagels on Grant Street for reports of a man exposing himself. Police received a second call about the man on the way to the scene.

The complaint said responding officers saw a naked man, later identified as Brandon George, standing in the doorway as soon as they got to the bagel shop.

Officers told him to put his clothes back on, to which he said “okay” and bent over to grab his pants. He then stood back up without putting anything back on and said “max ammo,” to which officers told him he was being taken into custody, according to the complaint.

The complaint said officers smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from George’s breath. He also had glossy and bloodshot eyes.

George also resisted being put into the back of the patrol car, the complaint said.

An employee at Bruegger’s Bagels told police George came into the store, bought a coffee and left. A few minutes later, she looked up and he was naked standing outside of the building, the complaint said.

©2024 Cox Media Group