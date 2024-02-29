Pittsburgh Children’s Museum offering free weekday admission to first responders in March

PITTSBURGH — Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will offer free weekday admission to first responders during the month of March.

One free adult or senior admission ticket will be given to those with official first responder credentials and matching identification. Admission must be purchased in person and is limited to one adult ticket per transaction.

“It is an honor to partner with Bank of America to present this benefit to first responders, a group that deserves to be celebrated for all they do for the community,” said Senior Director of Museum Advancement Traci Weatherford-Brown.

For more information, visit the www.pittsburghkids.org.

