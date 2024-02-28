$30K winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — No one nabbed the growing Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, but someone in Pennsylvania was one of the few people to win a substantial prize.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, one player in the state matched four of the five balls and the Mega Ball, winning $30,000. According to Mega Millions draw results, only six players across the nation won that prize.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 6-18-26-27-49 and the Mega Ball number was 4. The Megaplier was 3X.

The next drawing for the lottery will take place on Friday, with the estimated jackpot now sitting at $607 million.

