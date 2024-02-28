Price scanning system at local Giant Eagle fails inspection; items don’t match listed prices

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The price scanning system at Giant Eagle in New Kensington failed after a routine inspection on Monday.

A big red “rejected” sticker is what shoppers at the store are seeing when they head to check out. Westmoreland County officials put them at all the scanners after three of 25 randomly selected items rang up at the wrong price.

On Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m., the shocking revelation that has shoppers checking their receipts.

