Pittsburgh City Council votes to tax skill games

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council passed a tax on skill games Wednesday.

The new rule requires businesses to get licenses for skill games, including poker video slot and sweepstakes machines.

Businesses also have to pay a $1,000 tax every year.

Leaders hope this will help cut down on skill games in the city.

“I don’t think they’re conducive to a healthy city, to folks earning wealth, and just a model that really just preys upon folks that don’t need preyed upon,” District 3 Councilperson Bob Charland said.

This comes after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled skill games are slot machines.

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Lawmakers now have 120 days to decide whether to tax the games at the state level.

If that happens, the state tax would supersede the city tax.

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