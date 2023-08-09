Pittsburgh to hold event in Market Square celebrating 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop

PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh and several local organizations are holding an event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

The celebration takes place at Market Square from 3 to 7 p.m. A spokesperson for Mayor Ed Gainey said it will pay tribute to the cultural impact Hip-Hop has had on the city and recognize Pittsburgh legends within the genre.

“Hip-Hop created a culture that everyone in the world continues to copy. It’s a generational musical movement that addressed so many ills happening at the time when it was crafted. It also provided space for expression for so many young people. It was the music, DJ, dance, and yes, even the graffiti tags that broke down barriers,” the spokesperson said.

Those who go to the event will hear several live performances, including a DJ Battle, break dancing and live graffiti.

The mayor’s office says this event has several purposes: it’s a part of Gainey’s Month of Peace and Non-Violence initiative, a collaboration to show the community is open to intergenerational interaction and allows young Black men to “be exposed to cultural infusions and positive feedback with the assistance of the ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ organization.”

