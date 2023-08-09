Local

$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania

By WPXI.com News Staff

Cash (John Guccione/Pexels)

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida matched all of the numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing to win the $1.58 billion jackpot, but there was a big winner in Pennsylvania, too.

The numbers drawn Tuesday for the $1.58 billion jackpot were 13-19-20-32-33 and the Megaball was 14. The multiplier was 2X.

One player in Pennsylvania matched five of the five numbers to win $1 million.

Also in Pennsylvania, seven players matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball to win $10,000; and two players matched four numbers, the Mega Ball, and purchased Megaplier to win $20,000.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has not yet said where the winning tickets were sold.

