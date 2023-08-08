Woman facing charges after opening fire in Kennedy Township neighborhood, police say

A Dauphin County woman is facing a list of charges for allegedly opening fire in a Kennedy Township neighborhood where her biological child is living with a foster family.

Police were called to Julia Lane around 6:20 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman, later identified as Kayla Menne, 25, of Middletown, being detained by an off-duty Mckees Rocks police officer, according to the complaint. The officer was driving through the area when he heard gunfire.

Menne had gotten out of the backseat of a vehicle and started shooting, according to witnesses, one of whom is a foster parent to Menne’s biological child, police said. Witnesses told police Menne said, “They took my baby,” and that she shot at the foster parent and children as they ran away, saying that she was “trying to kill her kid,” according to court documents.

A total of nine shots were fired. No one was injured.

Menne was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. She is facing charges of multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and a gun charge.

