Pittsburgh International Airport receiving flights diverted due to severe weather on East Coast

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Pittsburgh International Airport is receiving flights that were originally supposed to land on the East Coast.

A spokesperson from the airport said severe weather is preventing some flights bound for areas in the east from landing at their intended destination. As a result, they are landing in Pittsburgh.

Planes headed to New York and Washington have landed in Pittsburgh.

The airport has hosted six diverted flights.

All planes that land at the airport are expected to refuel and head toward their scheduled destination.

It is unclear if more planes will have to land in Pittsburgh at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group