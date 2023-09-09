Local

Man dies after being shot in Mercer County

FARRELL, Pa. — Authorities in Mercer County are investigating after a man died from gunshot wounds.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said JB Ray Brown, 39, died at a hospital around 9:45 p.m. Friday from “gunshot wounds.” The coroner ruled the manner of death as homicide.

Libonati said Brown was transported to the hospital from the scene located in the city of Farrell.

The City of Farrell Police Department is investigating.

An autopsy for Brown is scheduled.

