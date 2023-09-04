Chiller Theater returning 60 years after original show aired on Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — Chiller Theater is coming back to TV this fall, 60 years after the original show started on Channel 11.

The classic horror and sci-fi movie show was hosted by Bill Cardille from 1963 to 1984. For more than 20 years “Chilly Billy” was the staple of late-night entertainment on WPXI-TV (formerly WIIC-TV). The show was so popular in the 1970s that it kept NBC’s Saturday Night Live off the air in Pittsburgh for nearly four years.

Bill and his cast of castle characters, Norman the Castle Keeper, Terminal Stare, Sister Susie, Stephen the Castle Prankster and Georgette The Fudgemaker, kept Chiller Theater in the No. 1 spot in the ratings through the end of the 1970s and early 1980s.

The new version of Chiller Theater, sponsored by Hundred Acres Manor, will have an 8-episode run on Saturday nights at 11:30 on PCNC and WPXI Now and will be hosted by WPXI-TV Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh. Harbaugh says not to expect a carbon copy of the original show when the show debuts on Saturday, Sept. 9.

“I grew up here in the ‘70s. There is only one Chilly Billy, and I am no Bill Cardille,” Harbaugh said. “We’d be doing ourselves a huge disservice trying to replicate such an iconic program in Pittsburgh television history.”

The updated version of Chiller Theater pays homage to Bill Cardille in the opening minutes of the first show and includes an interview with Bill’s daughter, Lori Cardille, who talks about her father’s legacy and surprising popularity.

Harbaugh says, “We have been talking with Lori since the beginning. She is very aware of the show, the concept and has seen the first four minutes of the first episode. She has been incredibly encouraging. I did not want to do this without the family’s blessing.”

This rebooted Chiller Theater is the brainchild of WPXI-TV employee Jake Klingensmith and former employee Jeremy Lynch. Klingensmith has been working behind the scenes since 2018 to bring Chiller Theater back from the dead.

Klingensmith said, “Growing up around the Pittsburgh area and being a fan of vintage horror and sci-fi, I thought it was only right to try to reboot the show. It’s not the same show, but we feel we’re taking it in a direction people will love.”

Chiller Theater airs Saturday nights at 11:30 on PCNC and in our WPXI Now streaming apps Sept. 9 through Oct. 28.

You can also get behind-the-scenes videos and classic Chiller Theater clips on the Chiller Theater YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@chillertheaterTV

