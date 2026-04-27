Pittsburgh nonprofit to sell furniture from NFL Draft green room

SWISSVALE, Pa. — You could have a chance to purchase a piece of Pittsburgh NFL Draft history.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh announced that its ReStore on Church Street in Swissvale will sell furniture from the draft’s green room starting Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The items, all donated by the NFL and Lowe’s, include couches, love seats, rugs and end tables that were used by the first-round draftees and their families.

According to a release, the purchase will support Habitat Pittsburgh’s ongoing mission to provide quality services to individuals and families seeking first-time homeownership or home repairs.

“This generous contribution demonstrates the power of strong community partnerships and underscores the NFL’s leadership in sustainable practices. Each purchase made at the ReStore directly advances our mission to build and repair homes for families throughout the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. We are grateful to the NFL for entrusting Habitat Pittsburgh with these exceptional items and happy to help place them in the homes of Pittsburghers,” said Dr. Howard B. Slaughter, Jr., President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh.

The furniture will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

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