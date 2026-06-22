Pittsburgh officials seeking developers to revitalize vacant properties in Larimer

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh and the Urban Redevelopment Authority are looking for developers to help bring new housing to Larimer through a coordinated effort to redevelop dozens of vacant properties throughout the neighborhood.

Mayor Corey O’Connor joined community leaders Monday morning to announce the launch of a Request for Interest (RFI) for city- and URA-owned vacant lots scattered across the community.

“This is an opportunity to start investing and investing fast in these properties,” O’Connor said. “Not do one or two at a time, but in bulk.”

According to the city, the available lots include properties owned by both the City of Pittsburgh and the URA. Officials said they are looking for proposals that would create “new, high-quality housing or mixed-use residential opportunities” for individuals and families.

“The Larimer community is long overdue for an opportunity to truly become livable for all,” said K. Chase Patterson of the Larimer Consensus Group and URA leadership team.

“How do we bring back folks to this neighborhood?” Patterson said. “How do we raise it up and ensure that everybody can be in this community? Families with children, single folks looking for an apartment to get started — whatever that is, we believe we are a community that offers opportunity for everyone to come to this neighborhood.”

The city is also pursuing a $15 million state grant that the officials say could help with cleanup costs for some vacant properties, making future development more affordable.

The RFI was released June 22 through the URA’s proposals and bids website. Developers interested in participating have until Aug. 24 to submit proposals.

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