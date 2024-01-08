Pittsburgh police asking for help identifying 2 people after South Side vape shop robbery

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help identifying two people following a robbery at a vape shop on the South Side.

Keystone Vapers, located in the 2300 block of East Carson Street, was robbed at 5:24 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7161.

Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify the individuals in these photos in relation to a robbery that occurred at Keystone Vapers at 2304 E. Carson Street.



The incident occurred on December 13, 2023 at approximately 5:24 p.m.



Info? Call (412) 323-7161. pic.twitter.com/tx1sNobcpJ — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 8, 2024

