Local

Pittsburgh police asking for help identifying 2 people after South Side vape shop robbery

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh police asking for help identifying 2 people after South Side vape shop robbery

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help identifying two people following a robbery at a vape shop on the South Side.

Keystone Vapers, located in the 2300 block of East Carson Street, was robbed at 5:24 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7161.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh built lunar lander suffers ‘anomaly’ after separating from rocket
  • Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Upper Saint Clair
  • Volunteer who found missing girl with Down syndrome in Pittsburgh shares details on the search
  • VIDEO:Steelers fans weigh in as the black and gold head to the playoffs
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read