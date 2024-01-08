Police responding to officer-involved shooting in Upper Saint Clair

UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Upper Saint Clair.

Police say the incident happened on the 100 block of Lamar Road Sunday night.

Part of Lamar Road was still closed when Channel 11 arrived on the scene.

Police have set up crime tape around a house and there are evidence markers in the driveway.

A drone was also spotted in the sky.

There is no active threat to the community at this time, police say.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Upper Saint Clair Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group