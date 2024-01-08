Pittsburgh built lunar lander suffers ‘anomaly’ after separating from rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Hours after a Pittsburgh company launched a lunar lander, they announced an “anomaly” occurred.

Astrobotic Technology’s lunar lander, known as Peregrine, lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida overnight and headed into space aboard a United Launch Alliance “Vulcan” rocket. It’s the first time in 50 years the United States is headed back to the moon.

In a release just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, Astrobotic said the rocket successfully separated from Peregrine, started receiving telemetry from the NASA Deep Space Network, and the avionics systems “performed as expected.” They say Peregrine entered a safe operational state once propulsion systems activated.

But, after that, Astrobotic says “an anomaly then occurred,” preventing the company from “achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation.”

Astrobotic says its team is actively responding to the situation and will provide more information as they get more data to analyze.

