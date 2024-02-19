Pittsburgh Public Schools students perform with Lil Durk during concert at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH — Some students from Pittsburgh Public Schools got the opportunity to perform in front of thousands at PPG Paints Arena.

Kids from Pittsburgh Faison and Pittsburgh Westinghouse took the stage with Lil Durk on Friday and Saturday.

Videos posted by the district showed the kids performing his song “All My Life.”

Lil Durk and the kids were performing as an opening act for Drake and J. Cole who were in the city for their “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” shows.

