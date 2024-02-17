Pittsburgh indoor bike park closing after nearly 11 years in business

PITTSBURGH — A unique business catering to Pittsburgh’s cycling community for over a decade is permanently closing.

The Wheel Mill, an indoor bike park in the city’s Homewood West neighborhood, announced its last day open will be March 18.

Owner Harry Geyer cited challenging weather conditions and the economy over the last few years as reasons why the difficult decision had to be made.

“It has been my greatest honor to have the opportunity to create a place for everyone to ride and hang out with friends,” the post reads in part.

The Wheel Mill is offering discounts on new bikes, rental bikes and bike parts. All sales are final.

The business will sell some of its ramps. Details about the available ramps at a later time.

Click here for more information.

