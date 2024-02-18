Man charged for stabbing another man multiple times in Whitehall, police say

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A man was arrested Saturday evening for stabbing another man multiple times in a Whitehall home.

Whitehall Borough Police Chief Jason Gagorik said officers responded to a home on the 1600 block of Parkline Drive around 6 p.m. for a reported assault. Allegheny County Police Department detectives also responded to assist with the investigation.

A criminal complaint says officers found a 46-year-old man stabbed multiple times lying in the doorway of the home with another man standing over him with a knife. That man was identified as Nathaniel Jenkins Jr., 21.

The victim had multiple apparent knife wounds to the back of his head and neck, according to court documents. ACPD says he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Jenkins, 21, was immediately taken into custody without incident.

Court documents allege that right before the attack, Jenkins locked the victim out of the home because he thought the victim was making “sexual advances towards him.” When he unlocked the door and the victim tried to come back inside, Jenkins claimed the victim “attempted to grab his genitals.” That’s when he pulled out a pocket knife and began stabbing the victim.

The documents state the victim was not sure why Jenkins attacked him. When he spoke with police at the hospital, he said Jenkins was wearing all black with a mask covering his face and a hood over his head when he went to take out the trash. He said Jenkins locked him out of the home for several minutes and attacked him when he tried to walk past Jenkins to get back inside.

Jenkins Jr. is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal attempted homicide.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail while awaiting a court hearing and was denied bond.

Police say this assault posed no threat to the public.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group