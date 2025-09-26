Pittsburgh Regional Transit adopts new budget to prevent service cuts, fare hikes for several years

Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced a new budget that would prevent service cuts and fare hikes for several years.

On Friday, PRT said the 2026 Fiscal Year operating budget is $572.2 million. The amended capital budget is $58 million.

The budget is expected to prevent cuts that would have reduced service by around 35% and increased fares by 25 cents for the next two years.

Those suggested changes were in response to a projected $100 million deficit, which PRT says will not be closed.

The new budget comes after PennDOT approved $106.7 million in state capital funds to cover operating expenses.

“Using capital funding to support our operations allows us to maintain service and protect riders, but it strains our ability to maintain our system in the short-term and invest in our long-term future,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “We will continue to advocate in Harrisburg for the long-term funding that our system needs and our riders and region deserve.”

Projects may be delayed because of the reduced budget, but PRT said safety-critical projects will not be impacted.

PRT ended the 2025 fiscal year with $394.2 million in operating reserves, but they expect that to be drawn down over the next two years.

Currently, PRT estimates another operating deficit during the 2029 fiscal year if a funding solution is not provided.

