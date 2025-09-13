PennDOT approves over $100 million in funds for PRT to prevent service cuts, fare hikes

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT has granted over $100 million in funding to prevent service cuts and fare hikes to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, for now.

On Friday, PRT said PennDOT will provide them with up to $106.7 million in state capital funds to fill a budget deficit.

The money is expected to be used to cover operating expenses.

The deficit resulted in a proposal that would have cut PRT service by 35% and introduced a 9% fare hike, starting in early 2026.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> PRT proposes major service cuts, fare increases due to lack of state funding

“I want to thank PennDOT for its quick review and acceptance of our request. This approval gives us the breathing room we need to protect our riders and keep our region moving,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman.

While the funds create a temporary reprieve, PRT said work still needs to be done to avoid it in the future.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> PRT considering requesting waiver from PennDOT as temporary aid to funding problem

“Even though this short-term fix isn’t what we were working toward, we will continue seeking a long-term solution that transit agencies across Pennsylvania need,” Kelleman said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘Devastating:’ Public officials, commuters attend first hearing regarding potential PRT cuts

A series of public hearings was held to discuss the impact the service cuts would have on people’s lives.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Blind man among those asking PRT to pause proposed cuts, CEO calls for more funds from lawmakers

PRT said it will present a resolution to its Board later this month to formally amend its operating and capital budgets in line with PennDOT’s approval.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group