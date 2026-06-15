Pittsburgh Regional Transit announces service schedule for Juneteenth National Freedom Day

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced its service schedule for Juneteenth National Freedom Day.

On Monday, PRT said bus and light rail services will operate on regular weekday schedules on Friday.

The service center in Downtown Pittsburgh will be closed, but riders can speak with service representatives over the phone from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. or over live chat from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. The customer service phone line is 412-442-2000 and live chat can be accessed online.

The Grand Jubilee Parade happening on Saturday is expected to cause delays and detours.

The parade will start in the Hill District and run from Centre Avenue, Sixth Avenue, Fifth Avenue and Liberty Avenue before ending in the area of Commonwealth Place and Point State Park. Holiday celebrations will be held at the park from June 19-21 and will also impact PRT operations.

Officials encourage riders to plan ahead and leave themselves some extra time as they navigate through the detours.

To get the latest information on PRT detours, click here.

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