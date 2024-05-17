Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s rail replacment project underway

Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s rail replacement project at the Willow Avenue crossing is underway.

Through May 31, PRT will be replacing the inbound rail at Willow Station. During this time, rail cars will operate on the outbound Red Line tracks between St. Anne and Overbrook Junction. Rail cars will operate on the outbound Blue Line and Silver Line tracks between St. Anne and Willow Stations. All riders should use the outbound platforms of St. Anne, Willow and Overbrook Junction Stations.

Additionally, rail cars will continue to terminate at Penn Station, adjacent to the East Busway, through May 31.

From May 31 to June 16, crews will switch sides to replace the outbound rail. Riders using St. Anne, Willow and Overbrook Junction should use the inbound platforms to travel inbound or outbound.

Riders on all rail routes may experience delays of up to 40 minutes while operators wait for oncoming vehicles to pass.

From May 16 to June 16, the Red Line will operate between downtown Pittsburgh to South Hills Village, except for weekday mornings and afternoon rush hours (6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.), when it will only run between downtown Pittsburgh and Overbrook Junction.

Riders using stations south of Overbrook Junction during these times should board Blue Line rail cars.

The work is part of a five-year, $150 million rail rehabilitation project that will also include rail replacement in various locations throughout PRT’s light-rail system and the rehabilitation of the Panhandle Bridge, which carries rail cars from over the Monongahela River.

