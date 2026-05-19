Heidelberg Borough police chief found dead inside patrol vehicle while on duty

HEIDELBERG, Pa. — The Heidelberg Borough Police Department is mourning the loss of its chief.

The borough put out a release on Tuesday, saying they are “saddened to announce the sudden and tragic death of Police Chief Dennis Dixon while on duty.”

Chief Dixon was found dead in his patrol vehicle around 8:50 p.m. on Monday.

He joined the Heidelberg Police Department in 2008 and was promoted to chief in 2018.

“Our thoughts are with Chief Dixon’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the borough said in the release.

The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating. Information regarding the cause and manner of death will come from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later time.

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