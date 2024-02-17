Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium will be closed Saturday after recent animal deaths

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium will be closed to guests on Saturday after recent animal deaths.

Tsuni, a 2-year-old elephant calf, died this week at the International Conservation Center in Somerset.

>> Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium’s elephant calf dies at age 2

Mrithi, a 31-year-old gorilla and the first one to be born at the zoo, died Feb. 1.

>> First gorilla born at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium dies

The zoo is offering the day to its staff for grieving and healing.

Guests with pre-purchased tickets for Saturday were notified to make alternative arrangements.

The zoo plans to reopen on Sunday, Feb. 18.

“We continue to appreciate your consideration and support, thank you,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group