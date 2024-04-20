Local

Pittsburgh Zoo’s International Conservation Center in Somerset County hosting summer camp

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium’s International Conservation Center in Somerset County is hosting a new summer camp.

Full-week day camps are offered for ages 8 to 11 and 12 to 14. A mini two-day camp is also available.

Kids in the 8-11 age group can sign up for the Nature Explorers camp to learn about animals and how to protect their habitats.

Kids in the 12-14 age group can sign up for the Conservation Crew camp to learn about endangered animals and how to protect them.

A mini two-day camp is also available for ages 8 to 14.

Multiple dates are available.

Click here for more information and to register.

